HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $440.86 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

