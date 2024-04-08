Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 375 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,675,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,135,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,108,139. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.