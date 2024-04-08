Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 277 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

VLO traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.89. 2,534,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

