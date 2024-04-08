Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 213 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 94,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.52. 5,782,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,968. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.