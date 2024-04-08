Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,520 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

STX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,574. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1,487.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

