Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 75,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.91. 8,698,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

