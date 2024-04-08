Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 1.41% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,540,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCEB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,002 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.