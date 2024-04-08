Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 3,192 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 3.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,761 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

