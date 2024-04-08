Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 1,937 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,984. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.