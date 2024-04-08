Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hallador Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $177.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.