GSK’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($21.65) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.71) to GBX 1,820 ($22.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.48) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.47).

GSK traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,620 ($20.34). The company had a trading volume of 3,851,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,423. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,660.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.48. The company has a market cap of £66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.26.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.81), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,909,554.81). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.81), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,909,554.81). Also, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.87) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($384,721.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,484. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

