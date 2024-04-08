Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0085 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

