Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.96 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $199,599.62 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,967.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $686.35 or 0.00953691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.00144255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00049352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00186374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00139029 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

