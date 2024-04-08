GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.30

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 13326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 4.27.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.44 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

