Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. 204,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,688. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

