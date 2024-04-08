Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 8%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 2,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $724.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

