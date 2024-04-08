Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.44.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GPK opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after acquiring an additional 169,395 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 950,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.