Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CALF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,966 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

