Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $189.31. 488,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.89. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

