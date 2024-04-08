Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,941 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $35,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,314,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 370.8% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 175,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.02. 258,568 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.