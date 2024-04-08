Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.82. 312,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

