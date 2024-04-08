Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $38.88. 1,398,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,336. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

