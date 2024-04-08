Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

