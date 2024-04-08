Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.28

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 10980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10. The company has a market cap of C$364.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.3843284 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

