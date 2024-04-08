Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 8,952 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $716,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,614,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

