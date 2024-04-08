Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Position Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $9,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $23,614,000.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,848.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

