Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,134,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $99.84. 83,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

