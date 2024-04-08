Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.07

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 3099224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

