Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.07

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 3099224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at about $224,000.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.