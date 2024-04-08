Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of GL opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

