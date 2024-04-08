Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $197.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.31. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.59.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

