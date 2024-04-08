GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $33.17. 1,393,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,175,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Specifically, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,287 shares of company stock worth $12,647,135 in the last three months.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.27.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

