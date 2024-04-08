Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 156.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,932 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after acquiring an additional 951,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after acquiring an additional 639,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 320.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 415,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $12,017,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

