Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

