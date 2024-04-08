Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 626,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,972 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,961,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 240,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

