Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 316,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 349,401 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GEL

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 175,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,743,000 after acquiring an additional 189,610 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.