General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NYSE:GM opened at $44.23 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

