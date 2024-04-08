General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $165.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

General Electric stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,910. General Electric has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

