GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.09. GDS shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 134,493 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in GDS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in GDS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GDS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.