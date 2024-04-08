GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Cap of $760.87 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $7.90 or 0.00011015 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $760.87 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014573 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001612 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00016458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,733.46 or 0.99977637 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,270,188 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,172,982.66580312 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.77492005 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $21,449,771.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

