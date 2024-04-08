Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,347. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

