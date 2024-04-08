Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 5,462 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

