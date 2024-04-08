Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 6.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $578.80. The stock had a trading volume of 998,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.39 and its 200 day moving average is $523.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

