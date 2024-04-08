Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,683,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,411,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $433,920.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.
Citi Trends stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,495. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $206.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.37.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
