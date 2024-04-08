Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

FULT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

