FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS XSEP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,134 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.