FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 238.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,392 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 10.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

FFEB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. 14,434 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

