Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.48. 300,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,466,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,749,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 985.8% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 952,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 864,996 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

