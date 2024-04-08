Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.88

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 17929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

