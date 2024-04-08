Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.64. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,162,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,809 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 337,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

