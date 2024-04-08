Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
